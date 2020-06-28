All apartments in Gilbert
4184 South Ponderosa Drive

4184 South Ponderosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4184 South Ponderosa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Vacant and ready to move-in! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath property in the sought-after Power Ranch
subdivision in Gilbert! Tiles in kitchen and bathroom, spacious living and dining areas, beautiful built in entertainment center, newer window coverings. Large kitchen boasting plenty of cabinets and counter space. The upstairs features master suite with immaculate master bath and nice sized spare bedrooms sharing ull bath. The backyard is great for relaxing with easy-care desert landscape, covered patio, and flagstone paved seating area.

No eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer
no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs can be considered)., monthly verifiable income above $5000. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1495 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4184 South Ponderosa Drive have any available units?
4184 South Ponderosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4184 South Ponderosa Drive have?
Some of 4184 South Ponderosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4184 South Ponderosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4184 South Ponderosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4184 South Ponderosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4184 South Ponderosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4184 South Ponderosa Drive offer parking?
No, 4184 South Ponderosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4184 South Ponderosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4184 South Ponderosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4184 South Ponderosa Drive have a pool?
No, 4184 South Ponderosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4184 South Ponderosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4184 South Ponderosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4184 South Ponderosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4184 South Ponderosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
