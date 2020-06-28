4184 South Ponderosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Vacant and ready to move-in! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath property in the sought-after Power Ranch

subdivision in Gilbert! Tiles in kitchen and bathroom, spacious living and dining areas, beautiful built in entertainment center, newer window coverings. Large kitchen boasting plenty of cabinets and counter space. The upstairs features master suite with immaculate master bath and nice sized spare bedrooms sharing ull bath. The backyard is great for relaxing with easy-care desert landscape, covered patio, and flagstone paved seating area.



No eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer

no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs can be considered)., monthly verifiable income above $5000. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1495 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.