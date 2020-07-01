4178 E Maplewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful five bedroom three bathroom basement home in Power Ranch. Granite counter tops, kitchen island, gas stove, upgraded cabinets, wood shutters, separate vanities in master bathroom, large walk in pantry, overhead storage in garage, concrete BBQ area in backyard and RV gate. Master bedroom and bath, two more bedrooms, den and guest bathroom on main floor. Two bedrooms and one bathroom, theater room, huge bonus room and an additional room that could be a den on basement level. Power Ranch amenities include fishing pond, community pool, nearby parks and walking paths. Come see your new home today!