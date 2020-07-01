All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

4178 E Maplewood Street

4178 East Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4178 East Maplewood Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful five bedroom three bathroom basement home in Power Ranch. Granite counter tops, kitchen island, gas stove, upgraded cabinets, wood shutters, separate vanities in master bathroom, large walk in pantry, overhead storage in garage, concrete BBQ area in backyard and RV gate. Master bedroom and bath, two more bedrooms, den and guest bathroom on main floor. Two bedrooms and one bathroom, theater room, huge bonus room and an additional room that could be a den on basement level. Power Ranch amenities include fishing pond, community pool, nearby parks and walking paths. Come see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4178 E Maplewood Street have any available units?
4178 E Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4178 E Maplewood Street have?
Some of 4178 E Maplewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4178 E Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
4178 E Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4178 E Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 4178 E Maplewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4178 E Maplewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 4178 E Maplewood Street offers parking.
Does 4178 E Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4178 E Maplewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4178 E Maplewood Street have a pool?
Yes, 4178 E Maplewood Street has a pool.
Does 4178 E Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 4178 E Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4178 E Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4178 E Maplewood Street has units with dishwashers.

