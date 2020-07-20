4167 E JASPER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool volleyball court

Highly upgraded 3bed/2bth street facing townhome in sought after Gardens community in Gilbert, AZ. The property boasts a large living area with modern fixtures, ceiling fan and wood blinds. Open eat-in kitchen includes all appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and wood flooring. 2 full bedrooms and full bathroom with tile flooring. Downstairs is the 3rd full bedroom with another full bathroom with tile flooring and upgraded fixtures. Property has been freshly painted and includes washer/dryer. The home is located in a community that boasts multiple swimming pools, basketball courts, and volleyball courts. Great location! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, sports, schools, church and the 202.