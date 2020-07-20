All apartments in Gilbert
4167 E JASPER Drive
4167 E JASPER Drive

4167 E Jasper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4167 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
volleyball court
Highly upgraded 3bed/2bth street facing townhome in sought after Gardens community in Gilbert, AZ. The property boasts a large living area with modern fixtures, ceiling fan and wood blinds. Open eat-in kitchen includes all appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and wood flooring. 2 full bedrooms and full bathroom with tile flooring. Downstairs is the 3rd full bedroom with another full bathroom with tile flooring and upgraded fixtures. Property has been freshly painted and includes washer/dryer. The home is located in a community that boasts multiple swimming pools, basketball courts, and volleyball courts. Great location! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, sports, schools, church and the 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

