4159 East Sandy Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant and ready to move in! GREENBELT LOT in POWER RANCH near parks, school & community POOL. Freshly painted interior! Features 4 large bedrooms including one GUEST BR on MAIN LEVEL with full bath. Open Kitchen has STAINLESS appliances with GAS range, granite counter and Island, Pantry, breakfast area, UPGRADED cabinets. 20 inch neutral TILE FLOORS family room and wood-like tile in living room room. IRON stair rail, ceiling fans throughout. Upstairs has ROOMY Master Retreat w/DOUBLE DOOR entry. EXTENDED LOFT area for playroom or office. Welcoming entry with Turret, covered rear patio with park views, gas stub for grill or outdoor fireplace.



NO cat. NO smoking. Prefer no dog (only one small dog may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $6000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1850 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee when applicable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.