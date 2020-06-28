All apartments in Gilbert
4159 East Sandy Way
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

4159 East Sandy Way

4159 East Sandy Way · No Longer Available
Location

4159 East Sandy Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vacant and ready to move in! GREENBELT LOT in POWER RANCH near parks, school & community POOL. Freshly painted interior! Features 4 large bedrooms including one GUEST BR on MAIN LEVEL with full bath. Open Kitchen has STAINLESS appliances with GAS range, granite counter and Island, Pantry, breakfast area, UPGRADED cabinets. 20 inch neutral TILE FLOORS family room and wood-like tile in living room room. IRON stair rail, ceiling fans throughout. Upstairs has ROOMY Master Retreat w/DOUBLE DOOR entry. EXTENDED LOFT area for playroom or office. Welcoming entry with Turret, covered rear patio with park views, gas stub for grill or outdoor fireplace.

NO cat. NO smoking. Prefer no dog (only one small dog may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $6000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1850 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee when applicable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 East Sandy Way have any available units?
4159 East Sandy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4159 East Sandy Way have?
Some of 4159 East Sandy Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4159 East Sandy Way currently offering any rent specials?
4159 East Sandy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 East Sandy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4159 East Sandy Way is pet friendly.
Does 4159 East Sandy Way offer parking?
No, 4159 East Sandy Way does not offer parking.
Does 4159 East Sandy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4159 East Sandy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 East Sandy Way have a pool?
Yes, 4159 East Sandy Way has a pool.
Does 4159 East Sandy Way have accessible units?
No, 4159 East Sandy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 East Sandy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4159 East Sandy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
