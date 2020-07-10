All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

413 S SUNRISE Drive

413 South Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 South Sunrise Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental in the Islands!! 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths in part of the beautiful Islands sub division. Vaulted ceilings in the great room. Nice kitchen with appliances included. Home has a small low maintenance yard and a 2 car garage with cabinets for storage. Don't miss this one! There is a $150 admin fee at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 S SUNRISE Drive have any available units?
413 S SUNRISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 S SUNRISE Drive have?
Some of 413 S SUNRISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 S SUNRISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 S SUNRISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 S SUNRISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 S SUNRISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 413 S SUNRISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 S SUNRISE Drive offers parking.
Does 413 S SUNRISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 S SUNRISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 S SUNRISE Drive have a pool?
No, 413 S SUNRISE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 S SUNRISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 S SUNRISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 S SUNRISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 S SUNRISE Drive has units with dishwashers.

