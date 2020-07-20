All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue

4100 E Campbell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4100 E Campbell Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms Plus DEN & LOFT, 2.5 baths! Landscape Service & Full Pool Service Are Included! Comfortable Home Has Family Rm w/ Gas Fireplace; Also Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Open Kitchen w/ Walk-In Pantry, Island, Lg Dining Space w/ Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio, Pool, Grass Back, Citrus Trees. Lovely French Doors on Downstairs Den next to 1/2 Bath. Dual Sided Stairway Leads to Entry or Kitchen. All Bedrooms Are Upstairs, 3 Walk-In Closets! Large Loft. Master Features Double Sinks, Deep Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Large Walk-In Closet w/ Shelves. Enjoy Ceiling Fans, Storage Space & Conveniences Throughout! 3 Car Garage Has Shelves & Work Bench. RV Gate & Extra Wide Driveway for 4 cars! Please Note: City tax plus 1.5% admin fee total 3.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College