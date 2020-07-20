4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedrooms Plus DEN & LOFT, 2.5 baths! Landscape Service & Full Pool Service Are Included! Comfortable Home Has Family Rm w/ Gas Fireplace; Also Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Open Kitchen w/ Walk-In Pantry, Island, Lg Dining Space w/ Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio, Pool, Grass Back, Citrus Trees. Lovely French Doors on Downstairs Den next to 1/2 Bath. Dual Sided Stairway Leads to Entry or Kitchen. All Bedrooms Are Upstairs, 3 Walk-In Closets! Large Loft. Master Features Double Sinks, Deep Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Large Walk-In Closet w/ Shelves. Enjoy Ceiling Fans, Storage Space & Conveniences Throughout! 3 Car Garage Has Shelves & Work Bench. RV Gate & Extra Wide Driveway for 4 cars! Please Note: City tax plus 1.5% admin fee total 3.5%