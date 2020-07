Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split floorpan with vaulted ceilings. Gorgeous wood laminate flooring, open kitchen island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Pre-wired surround sound in great room, master bedroom, den and patio. Backyard has large grassy area, citrus trees, large storage shed and separate garden area. Enjoy all that Power Ranch has to offer: community pool, splash pad for kids, clubhouse, catch and release fishing lake and much more.