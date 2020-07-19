All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019

4033 East Reins Road

Location

4033 East Reins Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath is available for immediate move-in! The backyard oasis features grassy area and private salt water pool. Pool services included with rent! There is a large living room and separate area for dining. Custom wood shutters, ceiling fans, neutral tile and carpet throughout the home. The open space floor plan kitchen opens into the family room and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lots of cabinet storage! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Spacious bedrooms are located upstairs. Large 3-car garage with built-in cabinets for storage! Your small pet is welcomed. Come and see this one before its gone!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

