4033 East Reins Road

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath is available for immediate move-in! The backyard oasis features grassy area and private salt water pool. Pool services included with rent! There is a large living room and separate area for dining. Custom wood shutters, ceiling fans, neutral tile and carpet throughout the home. The open space floor plan kitchen opens into the family room and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lots of cabinet storage! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Spacious bedrooms are located upstairs. Large 3-car garage with built-in cabinets for storage! Your small pet is welcomed. Come and see this one before its gone!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.