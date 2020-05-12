4023 E Erie St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ec75f803f ---- Be The First to Enjoy This Brand New 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & All Appliances Included! Split Level Floor Plan w/ Master Downstairs. Great Room Upstairs w/ Panoramic Arcadia Doors to Balcony. Wired For Media, Quartz Breakfast Bar Joins Kitchen, New Stainless Steel Appliances with Slate Finish, Huge Pantry, Recessed Lighting, St/Steel Sink. Gorgeous Wood-Look Tile. Carpeted Bedrooms. Full Bath Upstairs includes Linen Pantry, Great Lighting. Master Features Dual Sinks, Large Tiled Shower, Spacious Walk-In Closet. Entry from Garage Includes Handy Granite Counter w/ Cabinet Below. Plenty of Guest Parking Nearby. Relax in Community Pool, Play in Park, Shop & Dine Nearby or Hop Quick to the Freeway for Your Commute. **1 small dog under 10 lbs only**



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage