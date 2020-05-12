All apartments in Gilbert
4023 E Erie St
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

4023 E Erie St

4023 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4023 East Erie Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ec75f803f ---- Be The First to Enjoy This Brand New 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & All Appliances Included! Split Level Floor Plan w/ Master Downstairs. Great Room Upstairs w/ Panoramic Arcadia Doors to Balcony. Wired For Media, Quartz Breakfast Bar Joins Kitchen, New Stainless Steel Appliances with Slate Finish, Huge Pantry, Recessed Lighting, St/Steel Sink. Gorgeous Wood-Look Tile. Carpeted Bedrooms. Full Bath Upstairs includes Linen Pantry, Great Lighting. Master Features Dual Sinks, Large Tiled Shower, Spacious Walk-In Closet. Entry from Garage Includes Handy Granite Counter w/ Cabinet Below. Plenty of Guest Parking Nearby. Relax in Community Pool, Play in Park, Shop & Dine Nearby or Hop Quick to the Freeway for Your Commute. **1 small dog under 10 lbs only**

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 E Erie St have any available units?
4023 E Erie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 E Erie St have?
Some of 4023 E Erie St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 E Erie St currently offering any rent specials?
4023 E Erie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 E Erie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 E Erie St is pet friendly.
Does 4023 E Erie St offer parking?
Yes, 4023 E Erie St offers parking.
Does 4023 E Erie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 E Erie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 E Erie St have a pool?
Yes, 4023 E Erie St has a pool.
Does 4023 E Erie St have accessible units?
No, 4023 E Erie St does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 E Erie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 E Erie St does not have units with dishwashers.
