399 E Aspen Way

Available 09/01/20 Beautiful house near downtown Gilbert - Property Id: 322109



Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with pool close to downtown Gilbert and Freestone Park. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac on a corner lot.



Featuring a large kitchen with plenty of counter/cabinet space and LG stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling and open floor plan.



Upgraded bathrooms including a large tub in the second bathroom and a spacious custom shower in the master. Beautiful lush yard featuring a swimming pool and RV style gate (not wide enough for a normal sized RV).



Low maintenance as the rental includes a weekly pool service and monthly yard service. Attached two car garage and extended driveway offers plenty of parking. Open front room that can be used as a den or office.



Close to all Gilbert has to offer including great schools.



Major cross streets are Gilbert and Guadalupe. Located in Breckenridge Manor community.



Applications will be reviewed on Wednesday 7/18. Exception to no pets policy requires discussion prior to application approval.

