All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 399 E Aspen Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
399 E Aspen Way
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

399 E Aspen Way

399 East Aspen Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

399 East Aspen Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful house near downtown Gilbert - Property Id: 322109

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with pool close to downtown Gilbert and Freestone Park. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac on a corner lot.

Featuring a large kitchen with plenty of counter/cabinet space and LG stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling and open floor plan.

Upgraded bathrooms including a large tub in the second bathroom and a spacious custom shower in the master. Beautiful lush yard featuring a swimming pool and RV style gate (not wide enough for a normal sized RV).

Low maintenance as the rental includes a weekly pool service and monthly yard service. Attached two car garage and extended driveway offers plenty of parking. Open front room that can be used as a den or office.

Close to all Gilbert has to offer including great schools.

Major cross streets are Gilbert and Guadalupe. Located in Breckenridge Manor community.

Applications will be reviewed on Wednesday 7/18. Exception to no pets policy requires discussion prior to application approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/399-e-aspen-way-gilbert-az/322109
Property Id 322109

(RLNE5969757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 E Aspen Way have any available units?
399 E Aspen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 399 E Aspen Way have?
Some of 399 E Aspen Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 E Aspen Way currently offering any rent specials?
399 E Aspen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 E Aspen Way pet-friendly?
No, 399 E Aspen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 399 E Aspen Way offer parking?
Yes, 399 E Aspen Way offers parking.
Does 399 E Aspen Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 399 E Aspen Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 E Aspen Way have a pool?
Yes, 399 E Aspen Way has a pool.
Does 399 E Aspen Way have accessible units?
No, 399 E Aspen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 399 E Aspen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 399 E Aspen Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College