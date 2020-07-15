3971 East Redfield Court

Amenities

Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Interior Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Patio Exit, Perfect Mix of Laminate/Tile Flooring, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Full Hath Bath, Inside Laundry, Master Suite with Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet, Private Toilet Room and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! **Please Excuse Out Mess- Few Minor Repairs In Progress** $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.