3971 East Redfield Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:53 PM

3971 East Redfield Court

3971 East Redfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

3971 East Redfield Court, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Interior Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Patio Exit, Perfect Mix of Laminate/Tile Flooring, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Full Hath Bath, Inside Laundry, Master Suite with Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet, Private Toilet Room and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! **Please Excuse Out Mess- Few Minor Repairs In Progress** $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3971 East Redfield Court have any available units?
3971 East Redfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3971 East Redfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
3971 East Redfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3971 East Redfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 3971 East Redfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3971 East Redfield Court offer parking?
No, 3971 East Redfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 3971 East Redfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3971 East Redfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3971 East Redfield Court have a pool?
No, 3971 East Redfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 3971 East Redfield Court have accessible units?
No, 3971 East Redfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3971 East Redfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3971 East Redfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3971 East Redfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3971 East Redfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
