Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 PM

3961 East Lexington Avenue

3961 East Lexington Avenue · (480) 696-6776
Location

3961 East Lexington Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Holliday Farms

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Gilbert's Holliday Farms. Single story with over 1600 sq ft of living space. Nicely upgraded throughout. Features include nice interior paint and newer waterproof luxury vinyl plank floors! Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and pantry. Large open family room for easy entertaining. Separate formal dining room. Master suite with walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with double sink, separate tub & shower. Updated lighting and fixtures. Covered patio with a large grassy backyard. Ready for the summer with a 2-year-old air conditioning unit! Two car garage. Cul-de-sac lot. All this and within the desirable Gilbert school district. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and all that Gilbert has to offer.

Pets: No Pets

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 East Lexington Avenue have any available units?
3961 East Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3961 East Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 3961 East Lexington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 East Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3961 East Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 East Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3961 East Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3961 East Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3961 East Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 3961 East Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3961 East Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 East Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3961 East Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3961 East Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3961 East Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 East Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 East Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
