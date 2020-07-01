All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3872 E. Welton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3872 E. Welton Lane
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

3872 E. Welton Lane

3872 East Welton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3872 East Welton Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
3872 E. Welton Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful single story home. 3 bedrooms + den & 2 baths, - Beautiful single story home. 3 bedrooms + den & 2 baths, corner lot. Open floor plan with great room open to kitchen & dining room and split bedrooms. Kitchen features cream cabinetry, granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar and pendant lights, gas cooktop, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Covered, extended paver patio and beautifully landscaped backyard with low maintenance artificial turf. The spacious master bedroom has a private bath with dual sink vanity, bronze fixtures, separate tub & shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer including aquatic center with huge community pool, playground, ramadas with BBQs, basketball and pickleball courts and more!

Rent plus Gilbert rental tax of 1.5%, Admin fee of $30 and insurance of $9.50 monthly. Move in charges of $2000.00 refundable security deposit, $500 Refundable pet deposit and $150.00 Non-Refundable initial Admin Fee.
Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4967612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 E. Welton Lane have any available units?
3872 E. Welton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3872 E. Welton Lane have?
Some of 3872 E. Welton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3872 E. Welton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3872 E. Welton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 E. Welton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3872 E. Welton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3872 E. Welton Lane offer parking?
No, 3872 E. Welton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3872 E. Welton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3872 E. Welton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 E. Welton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3872 E. Welton Lane has a pool.
Does 3872 E. Welton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3872 E. Welton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 E. Welton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3872 E. Welton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College