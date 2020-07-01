Amenities

3872 E. Welton Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful single story home. 3 bedrooms + den & 2 baths, - Beautiful single story home. 3 bedrooms + den & 2 baths, corner lot. Open floor plan with great room open to kitchen & dining room and split bedrooms. Kitchen features cream cabinetry, granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar and pendant lights, gas cooktop, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Covered, extended paver patio and beautifully landscaped backyard with low maintenance artificial turf. The spacious master bedroom has a private bath with dual sink vanity, bronze fixtures, separate tub & shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer including aquatic center with huge community pool, playground, ramadas with BBQs, basketball and pickleball courts and more!



Rent plus Gilbert rental tax of 1.5%, Admin fee of $30 and insurance of $9.50 monthly. Move in charges of $2000.00 refundable security deposit, $500 Refundable pet deposit and $150.00 Non-Refundable initial Admin Fee.

Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com



No Cats Allowed



