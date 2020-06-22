3861 E TRIGGER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Location, Great Home, in Great Condition! Come see the open floor plan, ample storage, second story bedrooms and laundry. Kitchen features island, plenty of cabinets, and a place to sit on bar stools. The location is ideal next to the greenbelt with walkway that leads to one of the many parks. Power Ranch is highly desirable with its lakes, swimming, and social community. Use the refreshing Pools in Power Ranch, try the weekly Farm Market and Food Truck Days at the Barn, and get involved in so many more fun neighborhood events. Garage is connected to house, flooring is durable wood look vinyl plank, and carpets have been professionally cleaned. Dining room area has views to the relaxing private paver patio and synthetic grass. HOA landscapes. Apply today and set up a showing