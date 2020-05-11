All apartments in Gilbert
Location

3849 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
NOW AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE-IN! Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Ray Ranch. 2-story model featuring spacious living room with surround sound & neutral carpet. Kitchen featuring black appliances (fridge included), pantry, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar & tile flooring. Large Master suite with his & hers walk-in closets. 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms share Jack & Jill bath. Upstairs laundry for your convenience (washer & dryer included). Light & bright. Private patio. Large 2-car garage. Community pool, playground & greenbelts. Great location near schools, shopping and SanTan Freeway. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED. Assistive animals only. 1.5% rental tax to be added to monthly rent but NO ADD'L FEES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 E JASPER Drive have any available units?
3849 E JASPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3849 E JASPER Drive have?
Some of 3849 E JASPER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3849 E JASPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3849 E JASPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 E JASPER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3849 E JASPER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3849 E JASPER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3849 E JASPER Drive offers parking.
Does 3849 E JASPER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3849 E JASPER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 E JASPER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3849 E JASPER Drive has a pool.
Does 3849 E JASPER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3849 E JASPER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 E JASPER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3849 E JASPER Drive has units with dishwashers.

