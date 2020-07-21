All apartments in Gilbert
3797 East Waterman Street
3797 East Waterman Street

3797 East Waterman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3797 East Waterman Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept home. Large kitchen open onto Living room with built in entertainment center, large master suite with walk in closet. Home has fresh paint and new carpet.

Pets are subject to owner approval.

Home is subject to 1.75% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.
Applications found at https://betterchoicemanagement.com/rentals/ ''Find A Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 2/26/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3797 East Waterman Street have any available units?
3797 East Waterman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3797 East Waterman Street currently offering any rent specials?
3797 East Waterman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3797 East Waterman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3797 East Waterman Street is pet friendly.
Does 3797 East Waterman Street offer parking?
No, 3797 East Waterman Street does not offer parking.
Does 3797 East Waterman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3797 East Waterman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3797 East Waterman Street have a pool?
No, 3797 East Waterman Street does not have a pool.
Does 3797 East Waterman Street have accessible units?
No, 3797 East Waterman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3797 East Waterman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3797 East Waterman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3797 East Waterman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3797 East Waterman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
