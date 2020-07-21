3797 East Waterman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept home. Large kitchen open onto Living room with built in entertainment center, large master suite with walk in closet. Home has fresh paint and new carpet.



Pets are subject to owner approval.



Home is subject to 1.75% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at https://betterchoicemanagement.com/rentals/ ''Find A Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 2/26/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.