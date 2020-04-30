All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3769 S Loback Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3769 S Loback Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3769 S Loback Lane

3769 South Loback Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3769 South Loback Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3769 S Loback Lane Available 09/16/19 AVAILABLE 9/16/19!!! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in San Tan Ranch. Single story home with eat in kitchen, spacious family room with vaulted ceiling. Covered front patio and extended covered back patio. Desert front with grassy backyard. Conveniently located near new 202 freeway, San Tan Village mall, shopping and restaurants. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5054139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3769 S Loback Lane have any available units?
3769 S Loback Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3769 S Loback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3769 S Loback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3769 S Loback Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3769 S Loback Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3769 S Loback Lane offer parking?
No, 3769 S Loback Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3769 S Loback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3769 S Loback Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3769 S Loback Lane have a pool?
No, 3769 S Loback Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3769 S Loback Lane have accessible units?
No, 3769 S Loback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3769 S Loback Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3769 S Loback Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3769 S Loback Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3769 S Loback Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College