3734 E Betsy Lane

3734 E Betsy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3734 E Betsy Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OCCUPIED! AVAILABLE IN MAY. PLEASE DO NOT SCHEDULE VIEWING THROUGH OUR AUTOMATED SYSTEM, TEXT TERESA AT 602-999-6890 TO SCHEDULE VIEWING. Monthly rent INCLUDES Landscape Maintenance and Pool Full pool Maintenance! Immaculate 4 bedroom PLUS den with door (5th bedroom), 2.5 bath with a POOL featuring almost 2500 square feet in Ray Ranch. You will love the newer carpet and paint, open floor plan and corner lot! Large formal living and dining room, downstairs bedroom, family room and kitchen overlooking the sparking pool with water feature. Kitchen features loads of counter space and upgraded cabinets for the chef in the family! Must see this one! Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, Minimum credit score 585, Good rental history required. Small dogs ok with pet fee. 300 for 1, 500 for 2 (half refundable). $2250 rent + 4% tax/admin, $2250 Security Deposit, $150 one time admin fee, $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Thanks for looking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 E Betsy Lane have any available units?
3734 E Betsy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 E Betsy Lane have?
Some of 3734 E Betsy Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 E Betsy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3734 E Betsy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 E Betsy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 E Betsy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3734 E Betsy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3734 E Betsy Lane offers parking.
Does 3734 E Betsy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 E Betsy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 E Betsy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3734 E Betsy Lane has a pool.
Does 3734 E Betsy Lane have accessible units?
No, 3734 E Betsy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 E Betsy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 E Betsy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
