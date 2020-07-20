3734 E Betsy Lane

Amenities

OCCUPIED! AVAILABLE IN MAY. PLEASE DO NOT SCHEDULE VIEWING THROUGH OUR AUTOMATED SYSTEM, TEXT TERESA AT 602-999-6890 TO SCHEDULE VIEWING. Monthly rent INCLUDES Landscape Maintenance and Pool Full pool Maintenance! Immaculate 4 bedroom PLUS den with door (5th bedroom), 2.5 bath with a POOL featuring almost 2500 square feet in Ray Ranch. You will love the newer carpet and paint, open floor plan and corner lot! Large formal living and dining room, downstairs bedroom, family room and kitchen overlooking the sparking pool with water feature. Kitchen features loads of counter space and upgraded cabinets for the chef in the family! Must see this one! Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, Minimum credit score 585, Good rental history required. Small dogs ok with pet fee. 300 for 1, 500 for 2 (half refundable). $2250 rent + 4% tax/admin, $2250 Security Deposit, $150 one time admin fee, $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Thanks for looking!