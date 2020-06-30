3723 E LEAH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

GORGEOUS, rental home in the highly desired Highland Groves subdivision! Landscape, Pest & Pool included. This home has it all! 4 bed 2.5 bath+ Den+Loft beauty. Office/Den could be converted to 5th bedroom. Upgrades and custom features throughout! Energy efficient dream with Sun screens, wood blind shutters & 2 brand new top-of-the-line AC units. Water Softener & RO System! Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops and maple cabinets. Large loft upstairs for lots of fun. Extra wide french doors lead to Spacious master suite with garden tub and large walk in closet. Lots of storage! Beautifully landscaped yard with BBQ grill, mature citrus and garden area backs to greenbelt for the ultimate in privacy. Sparkling play pool with water features and shady Cabana. STRICTLY NO PETS!!