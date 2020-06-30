All apartments in Gilbert
3723 E LEAH Lane
3723 E LEAH Lane

3723 E Leah Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3723 E Leah Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
GORGEOUS, rental home in the highly desired Highland Groves subdivision! Landscape, Pest & Pool included. This home has it all! 4 bed 2.5 bath+ Den+Loft beauty. Office/Den could be converted to 5th bedroom. Upgrades and custom features throughout! Energy efficient dream with Sun screens, wood blind shutters & 2 brand new top-of-the-line AC units. Water Softener & RO System! Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops and maple cabinets. Large loft upstairs for lots of fun. Extra wide french doors lead to Spacious master suite with garden tub and large walk in closet. Lots of storage! Beautifully landscaped yard with BBQ grill, mature citrus and garden area backs to greenbelt for the ultimate in privacy. Sparkling play pool with water features and shady Cabana. STRICTLY NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 E LEAH Lane have any available units?
3723 E LEAH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 E LEAH Lane have?
Some of 3723 E LEAH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 E LEAH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3723 E LEAH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 E LEAH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3723 E LEAH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3723 E LEAH Lane offer parking?
No, 3723 E LEAH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3723 E LEAH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 E LEAH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 E LEAH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3723 E LEAH Lane has a pool.
Does 3723 E LEAH Lane have accessible units?
No, 3723 E LEAH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 E LEAH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3723 E LEAH Lane has units with dishwashers.
