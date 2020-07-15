3652 E TEMECULA Way

Amenities

Roomy 4 bed 2.5 bath home for rent in Power Ranch. NEW APPLIANCES, CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT!!! Open eat in kitchen with oak cabinets. Master with walk in closet and separate tub and shower in the en suite bathroom. Upstairs laundry is so convenient! Popular Power Ranch Community has amazing amenities, including a heated pool, heated spa, biking/hiking paths, parks, clubhouse and lakes. Close to everything you need. Landlord will consider pets on an individual basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Rental application available in documents. Credit check is $40 for each adult renter.