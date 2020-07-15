All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:13 AM

3652 E TEMECULA Way

3652 East Temecula Way · No Longer Available
Location

3652 East Temecula Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Roomy 4 bed 2.5 bath home for rent in Power Ranch. NEW APPLIANCES, CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT!!! Open eat in kitchen with oak cabinets. Master with walk in closet and separate tub and shower in the en suite bathroom. Upstairs laundry is so convenient! Popular Power Ranch Community has amazing amenities, including a heated pool, heated spa, biking/hiking paths, parks, clubhouse and lakes. Close to everything you need. Landlord will consider pets on an individual basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Rental application available in documents. Credit check is $40 for each adult renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3652 E TEMECULA Way have any available units?
3652 E TEMECULA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3652 E TEMECULA Way have?
Some of 3652 E TEMECULA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3652 E TEMECULA Way currently offering any rent specials?
3652 E TEMECULA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3652 E TEMECULA Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3652 E TEMECULA Way is pet friendly.
Does 3652 E TEMECULA Way offer parking?
Yes, 3652 E TEMECULA Way offers parking.
Does 3652 E TEMECULA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3652 E TEMECULA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3652 E TEMECULA Way have a pool?
Yes, 3652 E TEMECULA Way has a pool.
Does 3652 E TEMECULA Way have accessible units?
No, 3652 E TEMECULA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3652 E TEMECULA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3652 E TEMECULA Way has units with dishwashers.
