All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3636 E Lodgepole Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3636 E Lodgepole Dr
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

3636 E Lodgepole Dr

3636 East Lodgepole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3636 East Lodgepole Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5aa6251057 ----
Amazing Home in Bridges East. Smart Technology at it\'s Best! Everything can be done through Smart Tech including Door locks, Thermostat, Garage Door, Alarm System and Cameras (exterior). Granite Kitchen counters with Extra Large Island and High End Stainless Appliances. New Modern Decor and Colors throughout home with Sleek Pool and Turf in the Back. Pool sports cool water feature with remote pulse ADT system and automatic lights on patio. Water Softener and RO system included. All services provided by owner including Pool Service, Landscaping, Alarm System & Internet Through Smart Technology. Home is like New! Owner has put up to 20K in it. Be the First to Experience this Beautiful Home!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 E Lodgepole Dr have any available units?
3636 E Lodgepole Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 E Lodgepole Dr have?
Some of 3636 E Lodgepole Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 E Lodgepole Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3636 E Lodgepole Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 E Lodgepole Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3636 E Lodgepole Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3636 E Lodgepole Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3636 E Lodgepole Dr offers parking.
Does 3636 E Lodgepole Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 E Lodgepole Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 E Lodgepole Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3636 E Lodgepole Dr has a pool.
Does 3636 E Lodgepole Dr have accessible units?
No, 3636 E Lodgepole Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 E Lodgepole Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 E Lodgepole Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College