3636 E Lodgepole Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage internet access

Amazing Home in Bridges East. Smart Technology at it\'s Best! Everything can be done through Smart Tech including Door locks, Thermostat, Garage Door, Alarm System and Cameras (exterior). Granite Kitchen counters with Extra Large Island and High End Stainless Appliances. New Modern Decor and Colors throughout home with Sleek Pool and Turf in the Back. Pool sports cool water feature with remote pulse ADT system and automatic lights on patio. Water Softener and RO system included. All services provided by owner including Pool Service, Landscaping, Alarm System & Internet Through Smart Technology. Home is like New! Owner has put up to 20K in it. Be the First to Experience this Beautiful Home!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn



