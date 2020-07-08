All apartments in Gilbert
3571 E Fairview St
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

3571 E Fairview St

3571 East Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

3571 East Fairview Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in Gilbert -- Fully Remodeled like NEW!! - Over $35k in upgrades! Location Location! This home has been updated and renovated with brand new carpet, paint inside and out, new fixtures, and beautiful kitchen has massive island with quartz countertops and new SS appliances. All bathrooms have been updated and refinished. Both front and backyard has professional landscaping with a built in BBQ and pebble-tec pool. Home has an open concept and is great for hosting and entertaining guests. Home is in a great neighborhood in a coveted location with plenty of parks and fields. Just a few minutes from Discovery Park and the San Tan Mall with plenty of shopping as well as great schools and restaurants. Don't let this one pass you by.

$2250 Rent
$2250 Deposit
12.50 Insurance

Text 480 750 2450 or email michael@ridgewayaz.com

(RLNE5474527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 E Fairview St have any available units?
3571 E Fairview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3571 E Fairview St have?
Some of 3571 E Fairview St's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 E Fairview St currently offering any rent specials?
3571 E Fairview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 E Fairview St pet-friendly?
No, 3571 E Fairview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3571 E Fairview St offer parking?
No, 3571 E Fairview St does not offer parking.
Does 3571 E Fairview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 E Fairview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 E Fairview St have a pool?
Yes, 3571 E Fairview St has a pool.
Does 3571 E Fairview St have accessible units?
No, 3571 E Fairview St does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 E Fairview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3571 E Fairview St does not have units with dishwashers.

