3571 E Fairview St

Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in Gilbert -- Fully Remodeled like NEW!! - Over $35k in upgrades! Location Location! This home has been updated and renovated with brand new carpet, paint inside and out, new fixtures, and beautiful kitchen has massive island with quartz countertops and new SS appliances. All bathrooms have been updated and refinished. Both front and backyard has professional landscaping with a built in BBQ and pebble-tec pool. Home has an open concept and is great for hosting and entertaining guests. Home is in a great neighborhood in a coveted location with plenty of parks and fields. Just a few minutes from Discovery Park and the San Tan Mall with plenty of shopping as well as great schools and restaurants. Don't let this one pass you by.



$2250 Rent

$2250 Deposit

12.50 Insurance



Text 480 750 2450 or email michael@ridgewayaz.com



(RLNE5474527)