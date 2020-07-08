3441 E. Crescent Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet refrigerator

TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 5/31/19.



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, New Carpet throughout, Light and open floorplan, Master Bedroom has walk in closet! Fresh Paint, Large Yard with Desert Landscape.



Major Crossroads: Higley & Chandler Heights



Near: Seville Golf & Country Club, Fry's Food Store, Chandler Traditional Academy, Phoenix Children's Academy, Riggs Elementary School, Gilbert Hospital, Mercy Gilbert

Medical Center, Trilogy Golf Club, Schnepf Farms, Queen Creek Olive Mill, San Tan Mall, San Tan Village, Costco, San Tan Loop 202



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***