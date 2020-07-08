All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3441 E. Crescent Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3441 E. Crescent Way
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:23 AM

3441 E. Crescent Way

3441 East Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3441 East Crescent Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 5/31/19.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, New Carpet throughout, Light and open floorplan, Master Bedroom has walk in closet! Fresh Paint, Large Yard with Desert Landscape.

Major Crossroads: Higley & Chandler Heights

Near: Seville Golf & Country Club, Fry's Food Store, Chandler Traditional Academy, Phoenix Children's Academy, Riggs Elementary School, Gilbert Hospital, Mercy Gilbert
Medical Center, Trilogy Golf Club, Schnepf Farms, Queen Creek Olive Mill, San Tan Mall, San Tan Village, Costco, San Tan Loop 202

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 E. Crescent Way have any available units?
3441 E. Crescent Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 E. Crescent Way have?
Some of 3441 E. Crescent Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 E. Crescent Way currently offering any rent specials?
3441 E. Crescent Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 E. Crescent Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 E. Crescent Way is pet friendly.
Does 3441 E. Crescent Way offer parking?
Yes, 3441 E. Crescent Way offers parking.
Does 3441 E. Crescent Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3441 E. Crescent Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 E. Crescent Way have a pool?
No, 3441 E. Crescent Way does not have a pool.
Does 3441 E. Crescent Way have accessible units?
No, 3441 E. Crescent Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 E. Crescent Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 E. Crescent Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College