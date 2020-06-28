All apartments in Gilbert
343 West Temple Court.
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:06 PM

343 West Temple Court

343 West Temple Court · No Longer Available
Location

343 West Temple Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Level 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom with 3 car garage. Spacious living room with gorgeous kitchen. Great master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Beautiful master bathroom with double sinks and separate shower and bathtub with private toilet room. 3 Guest Bedrooms and Hall bathroom with double sinks on other side of home. Large laundry with overhead cabinetry. Garage has storage cabinetry. Covered patio, stunning pebbletec pool with lush grass area and fruit trees on a corner lot w/ N/S exposure. Beautiful community with lots of beautiful curb appeal, close to downtown Gilbert and San Tan Fwy.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

