343 West Temple Court.

Single Level 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom with 3 car garage. Spacious living room with gorgeous kitchen. Great master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Beautiful master bathroom with double sinks and separate shower and bathtub with private toilet room. 3 Guest Bedrooms and Hall bathroom with double sinks on other side of home. Large laundry with overhead cabinetry. Garage has storage cabinetry. Covered patio, stunning pebbletec pool with lush grass area and fruit trees on a corner lot w/ N/S exposure. Beautiful community with lots of beautiful curb appeal, close to downtown Gilbert and San Tan Fwy.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



