341 E NUNNELEY Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage located in Gilbert is move in ready! Vaulted ceilings, split floor plan. Property has a welcoming entry that leads to the open living space and has a sliding glass door that opens to the backyard covered patio and gorgeous pool. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Bedrooms are spacious, the master bedroom has a bathroom attached. Don't miss this one!Master Shower is currently being remodeled New tile shower to be installedRent includes Monthly Pool maintenance $100 Value