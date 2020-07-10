All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

341 E NUNNELEY Road

341 East Nunneley Road · No Longer Available
Location

341 East Nunneley Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage located in Gilbert is move in ready! Vaulted ceilings, split floor plan. Property has a welcoming entry that leads to the open living space and has a sliding glass door that opens to the backyard covered patio and gorgeous pool. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Bedrooms are spacious, the master bedroom has a bathroom attached. Don't miss this one!Master Shower is currently being remodeled New tile shower to be installedRent includes Monthly Pool maintenance $100 Value

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 E NUNNELEY Road have any available units?
341 E NUNNELEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 E NUNNELEY Road have?
Some of 341 E NUNNELEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 E NUNNELEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
341 E NUNNELEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 E NUNNELEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 341 E NUNNELEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 341 E NUNNELEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 341 E NUNNELEY Road offers parking.
Does 341 E NUNNELEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 E NUNNELEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 E NUNNELEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 341 E NUNNELEY Road has a pool.
Does 341 E NUNNELEY Road have accessible units?
No, 341 E NUNNELEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 341 E NUNNELEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 E NUNNELEY Road has units with dishwashers.

