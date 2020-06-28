All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

3377 E COMSTOCK Drive

3377 E Comstock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3377 E Comstock Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
Fantastic home in the sought after community of Morrison Ranch in Gilbert. The large Great Room leads to the upgraded, eat-in kitchen featuring granite, stainless appliances, kitchen island and plenty of storage. Inside the spacious master suite you will find a lavish, full bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, plus 2 closets. find two other bedrooms and an additional bath upstairs along with a a large loft plus built in desk/office area. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans throughout, neutral colors, lovely wood floors, plus much more. Perfect size grassy backyard with covered patio and seating area. Morrison Ranch has fishing lakes, community parks, volleyball/basketball courts plus playgrounds. Close to the freeway, most amenities and shopping. Landscaping provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive have any available units?
3377 E COMSTOCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive have?
Some of 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3377 E COMSTOCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive offers parking.
Does 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive have a pool?
No, 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3377 E COMSTOCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
