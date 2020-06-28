3377 E COMSTOCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage volleyball court

Fantastic home in the sought after community of Morrison Ranch in Gilbert. The large Great Room leads to the upgraded, eat-in kitchen featuring granite, stainless appliances, kitchen island and plenty of storage. Inside the spacious master suite you will find a lavish, full bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, plus 2 closets. find two other bedrooms and an additional bath upstairs along with a a large loft plus built in desk/office area. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans throughout, neutral colors, lovely wood floors, plus much more. Perfect size grassy backyard with covered patio and seating area. Morrison Ranch has fishing lakes, community parks, volleyball/basketball courts plus playgrounds. Close to the freeway, most amenities and shopping. Landscaping provided.