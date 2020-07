Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Open modern floorplan with lots of light. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and a split master bedroom. Unique features include built in desk alcove, painted floor in bedroom 3, recessed lighting, designer ceiling fans and pre-wired home theater speakers. Kitchen has been updated with new granite, back-splash and sink. Newer carpet and refreshed paint give the home a new look. 2 car epoxy floor garage, rear covered patio and RV gate offer outdoor convenience. **Sorry, No Pets**