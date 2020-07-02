3130 East Sagebrush Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** Property 3D Virtual Tour ***



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9pxV7GYLNg5



Located Near Higley and Warner!



Very Desirable Home, 4-Bedroom & 3-Bathroom Two Story Home that is Move-In ready! This spacious floor plan has a Dream Kitchen with upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and a Beautiful Custom Tile Backsplash is open to the Family Room. Kitchen has a large island with seating, and much more. Master suite features en-suite bath with shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining, travertine with artificial green turf and professional landscaping! 3-Car Garage with access door to backyard.



Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,993.75, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.