3130 East Sagebrush Street

Located Near Higley and Warner!
Very Desirable Home, 4-Bedroom & 3-Bathroom Two Story Home that is Move-In ready! This spacious floor plan has a Dream Kitchen with upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and a Beautiful Custom Tile Backsplash is open to the Family Room. Kitchen has a large island with seating, and much more. Master suite features en-suite bath with shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining, travertine with artificial green turf and professional landscaping! 3-Car Garage with access door to backyard.
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,993.75, Available Now
