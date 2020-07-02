All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3130 East Sagebrush Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3130 East Sagebrush Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:41 PM

3130 East Sagebrush Street

3130 East Sagebrush Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3130 East Sagebrush Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Property 3D Virtual Tour ***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9pxV7GYLNg5

Located Near Higley and Warner!

Very Desirable Home, 4-Bedroom & 3-Bathroom Two Story Home that is Move-In ready! This spacious floor plan has a Dream Kitchen with upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and a Beautiful Custom Tile Backsplash is open to the Family Room. Kitchen has a large island with seating, and much more. Master suite features en-suite bath with shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining, travertine with artificial green turf and professional landscaping! 3-Car Garage with access door to backyard.

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,993.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 East Sagebrush Street have any available units?
3130 East Sagebrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 East Sagebrush Street have?
Some of 3130 East Sagebrush Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 East Sagebrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
3130 East Sagebrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 East Sagebrush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 East Sagebrush Street is pet friendly.
Does 3130 East Sagebrush Street offer parking?
Yes, 3130 East Sagebrush Street offers parking.
Does 3130 East Sagebrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 East Sagebrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 East Sagebrush Street have a pool?
No, 3130 East Sagebrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 3130 East Sagebrush Street have accessible units?
No, 3130 East Sagebrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 East Sagebrush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 East Sagebrush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College