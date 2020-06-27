All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

3011 E. Morgan Dr.

3011 East Morgan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3011 East Morgan Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Crossroads

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3011 E. Morgan Dr. Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Adorable home located in a great neighborhood in Gilbert. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, open floorplan with a huge greatroom open to the kitchen and eating area makes this home ready for entertaining all your family and friends. This home is on a corner lot with a large grass backyard. Located within walking distance of the San Tan Mall for plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment choices. Easy access to anywhere in the valley with the 202 close by. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3267244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 E. Morgan Dr. have any available units?
3011 E. Morgan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3011 E. Morgan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3011 E. Morgan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 E. Morgan Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 E. Morgan Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3011 E. Morgan Dr. offer parking?
No, 3011 E. Morgan Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3011 E. Morgan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 E. Morgan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 E. Morgan Dr. have a pool?
No, 3011 E. Morgan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3011 E. Morgan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3011 E. Morgan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 E. Morgan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 E. Morgan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 E. Morgan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 E. Morgan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
