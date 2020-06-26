All apartments in Gilbert
3009 E Tonto Dr
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:50 AM

3009 E Tonto Dr

3009 East Tonto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3009 East Tonto Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed, 2 bath plus a den. Open floorplan with split bedrooms. Maple cabinets, stainless appliances, chrome hardware, and large island are just a few of the amenities the kitchen has to offer. Backyard has a gas stub, extended patio, grass area and large side yard with RV gate. Tile throughout, neutral paint in every room. Gorgeous tile and neutral carpeting. Huge extended patio and RV gate. No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 E Tonto Dr have any available units?
3009 E Tonto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 E Tonto Dr have?
Some of 3009 E Tonto Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 E Tonto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3009 E Tonto Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 E Tonto Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3009 E Tonto Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3009 E Tonto Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3009 E Tonto Dr offers parking.
Does 3009 E Tonto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 E Tonto Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 E Tonto Dr have a pool?
No, 3009 E Tonto Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3009 E Tonto Dr have accessible units?
No, 3009 E Tonto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 E Tonto Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 E Tonto Dr has units with dishwashers.
