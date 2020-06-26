3009 E Tonto Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed, 2 bath plus a den. Open floorplan with split bedrooms. Maple cabinets, stainless appliances, chrome hardware, and large island are just a few of the amenities the kitchen has to offer. Backyard has a gas stub, extended patio, grass area and large side yard with RV gate. Tile throughout, neutral paint in every room. Gorgeous tile and neutral carpeting. Huge extended patio and RV gate. No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.