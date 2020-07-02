All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

296 W Bruce Ave

296 West Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

296 West Bruce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4a17660fd ----

You are going to love this spacious floor plan and the really low utility bills from the Solar panels.

Apply today!

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive text or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: Carpeting and tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities which are significantly below normal due to the Solar panels the owner has installed
YEAR BUILT: 1994
YARD: Desert Front
Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

1 Years

Ceiling Fan
Disposal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 W Bruce Ave have any available units?
296 W Bruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 296 W Bruce Ave have?
Some of 296 W Bruce Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 W Bruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
296 W Bruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 W Bruce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 296 W Bruce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 296 W Bruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 296 W Bruce Ave offers parking.
Does 296 W Bruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 296 W Bruce Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 W Bruce Ave have a pool?
No, 296 W Bruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 296 W Bruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 296 W Bruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 296 W Bruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 W Bruce Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
