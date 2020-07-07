2863 East Longhorn Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous single level home in a highly sought after community in Gilbert location! Gated entrance to a spacious courtyard, spacious living area with neutral extra-large 24''x24'' tiles throughout, plantation shutters on all windows, built-in surround sound system with speakers in the family room, chef's gourmet kitchen with espresso upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, huge island, stainless steel appliances, flat-top stove, built-in double ovens, huge walk-in pantry, recessed lighting. The master bathroom has separate dual vanities with a ''rain shower''. Large covered backyard patio! Solar panels! Beautiful backyard. Two-car garage with paver driveway! Close to amazing food and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



