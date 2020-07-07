All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2863 East Longhorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2863 East Longhorn Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:56 PM

2863 East Longhorn Drive

2863 East Longhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2863 East Longhorn Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous single level home in a highly sought after community in Gilbert location! Gated entrance to a spacious courtyard, spacious living area with neutral extra-large 24''x24'' tiles throughout, plantation shutters on all windows, built-in surround sound system with speakers in the family room, chef's gourmet kitchen with espresso upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, huge island, stainless steel appliances, flat-top stove, built-in double ovens, huge walk-in pantry, recessed lighting. The master bathroom has separate dual vanities with a ''rain shower''. Large covered backyard patio! Solar panels! Beautiful backyard. Two-car garage with paver driveway! Close to amazing food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 East Longhorn Drive have any available units?
2863 East Longhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 East Longhorn Drive have?
Some of 2863 East Longhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 East Longhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2863 East Longhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 East Longhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2863 East Longhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2863 East Longhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2863 East Longhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2863 East Longhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 East Longhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 East Longhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2863 East Longhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2863 East Longhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2863 East Longhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 East Longhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2863 East Longhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College