Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2806 E Janelle Way

2806 East Janelle Way · No Longer Available
Location

2806 East Janelle Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom single level Gilbert home with too many upgrades to list. This home features large living room, family room and separate formal dining room. Amazing kitchen features upgraded walnut cabinets, granite counter tops, large island, gas counter top range, double ovens, huge walk-in pantry, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes massive walk-in closet separate shower, garden tub and double his and hers vanities. Large backyard oasis with large covered patio, separate grass area and oversized pebble tec pool with waterfall. Oversized garage for two cars plus additional 1 car storage space with built in cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 E Janelle Way have any available units?
2806 E Janelle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 E Janelle Way have?
Some of 2806 E Janelle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 E Janelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
2806 E Janelle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 E Janelle Way pet-friendly?
No, 2806 E Janelle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2806 E Janelle Way offer parking?
Yes, 2806 E Janelle Way offers parking.
Does 2806 E Janelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 E Janelle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 E Janelle Way have a pool?
Yes, 2806 E Janelle Way has a pool.
Does 2806 E Janelle Way have accessible units?
No, 2806 E Janelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 E Janelle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 E Janelle Way has units with dishwashers.
