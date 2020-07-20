2806 E Janelle Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom single level Gilbert home with too many upgrades to list. This home features large living room, family room and separate formal dining room. Amazing kitchen features upgraded walnut cabinets, granite counter tops, large island, gas counter top range, double ovens, huge walk-in pantry, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes massive walk-in closet separate shower, garden tub and double his and hers vanities. Large backyard oasis with large covered patio, separate grass area and oversized pebble tec pool with waterfall. Oversized garage for two cars plus additional 1 car storage space with built in cabinets.