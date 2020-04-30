2740 S Equestrian Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6af832806d ---- AVAILABLE 10/2/2019! MOVE IN BY 10/10 AND RECEIVE OCTOBER FOR JUST $1200.00. Welcome to Fabulous Gilbert, voted top 10 places to live in the US in 2019. Need a house with INTELLIGENCE? This smart home is fully integrated with Alexa and accessible at your choice! 'Alexa, order me a pizza!' And your dinner is on the way! This gorgeous newer build located in gated community can be where you call home. WATER/SEWER/TRASH/AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! Walk into your gorgeous home adjacent to a beautiful pond. The kitchen feature white cabinetry and beautifully upgraded countertops. Stainless steel is just icing on the cake! The split floor plan is perfect for almost any situation. Bathroom shower is covered in subway tile. You will fall in love with your new home. STATUS: Occupied Until 10/1 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION:GILBERT FLOORING:CARPET, TILE GARAGE/PARKING:2 CAR GARAGE KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: PROPERTY TYPE: TOWNHOME UTILITIES INCLUDED: Internet, Water is included. YEAR BUILT:2018 YARD:NA Additional Amenities:POND, BBQ, Community pool in the area. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany Gomm All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.