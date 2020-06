Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

CLASSY TOWNHOME that is model-home perfect. Attractive brick elevation, custom paint throughout, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, upgraded tile and carpet, stainless steel appliances, upgraded 42'' cabinets, and granite countertops. Spiral staircase to master bedroom. Close to San Tan Mall, Super WalMart, Sam's Club, Costco, restaurants, entertainment, hospitals, 202 fwy, & much more nearby! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED! DON'T LET THIS WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY PASS YOU BY!