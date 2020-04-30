All apartments in Gilbert
2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive
2625 South Key Biscayne Drive · (480) 206-3631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2625 South Key Biscayne Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Amazing fully furnished Gilbert home less than 1 mile from the 202 freeway. Enjoy being near places like San Tan Village Marketplace, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Top Golf and plenty of other shopping and entertainment! This condo is in a gated LAKE community with plenty of walking paths, playgrounds, BBQ areas and outdoor sitting to enjoy some fresh air. Home can sleep 10 comfortably with plenty of space being a 3 bed plus 1 additional living space. Inside you will find a living space with a sofa that can be turned into a queen bed on the first floor, go upstairs for more entertainment space with a gorgeous kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of stone finishes, 3 bedrooms upstairs from there have 1 king,1 queen and 2 twins that are trundles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive have any available units?
2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive have?
Some of 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive does offer parking.
Does 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive have a pool?
No, 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
