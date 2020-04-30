2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill

Amazing fully furnished Gilbert home less than 1 mile from the 202 freeway. Enjoy being near places like San Tan Village Marketplace, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Top Golf and plenty of other shopping and entertainment! This condo is in a gated LAKE community with plenty of walking paths, playgrounds, BBQ areas and outdoor sitting to enjoy some fresh air. Home can sleep 10 comfortably with plenty of space being a 3 bed plus 1 additional living space. Inside you will find a living space with a sofa that can be turned into a queen bed on the first floor, go upstairs for more entertainment space with a gorgeous kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of stone finishes, 3 bedrooms upstairs from there have 1 king,1 queen and 2 twins that are trundles.