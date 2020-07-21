2573 Ironside Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 5 BR/plus huge loft on quiet culdesac. Meticulously cared for inside & out. Low maintenance artificial grass greets w/ tumbled paver walkway and patios. Gorgeous tile in all traffic areas. Formal living/dining room for larger gatherings. Massive island kitchen with tons of slab granite counters, extensive amounts of raised panel cabinets, highly upgraded stainless steel appliances (gas), & pantry all open to large family room (ideal for entertaining). The master suite offers room for all your furniture and the master bath is a must see. The loft upstairs offers tons of options. Exit onto extended covered patio overlooking perfect yard w/ 4 fruit bearing trees, and a vegetable garden! **Monthly Landscaping Service Included** $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.