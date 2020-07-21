All apartments in Gilbert
2573 Ironside Court
2573 Ironside Court

2573 East Ironside Court · No Longer Available
Location

2573 East Ironside Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 5 BR/plus huge loft on quiet culdesac. Meticulously cared for inside & out. Low maintenance artificial grass greets w/ tumbled paver walkway and patios. Gorgeous tile in all traffic areas. Formal living/dining room for larger gatherings. Massive island kitchen with tons of slab granite counters, extensive amounts of raised panel cabinets, highly upgraded stainless steel appliances (gas), & pantry all open to large family room (ideal for entertaining). The master suite offers room for all your furniture and the master bath is a must see. The loft upstairs offers tons of options. Exit onto extended covered patio overlooking perfect yard w/ 4 fruit bearing trees, and a vegetable garden! **Monthly Landscaping Service Included** $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Ironside Court have any available units?
2573 Ironside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 Ironside Court have?
Some of 2573 Ironside Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 Ironside Court currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Ironside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Ironside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2573 Ironside Court is pet friendly.
Does 2573 Ironside Court offer parking?
No, 2573 Ironside Court does not offer parking.
Does 2573 Ironside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 Ironside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Ironside Court have a pool?
No, 2573 Ironside Court does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Ironside Court have accessible units?
No, 2573 Ironside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Ironside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 Ironside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
