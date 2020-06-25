2526 E Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

AVAILABLE 4/1/2020!!! - Beautiful custom home in the exclusive gated community of Whitewing. 5 spacious bedrooms plus a den. Open floor plan with split master bedroom. Upgrades include travertine tile, crown molding, coffered ceilings, 8' doors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, wine bar, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite with separate entrance to the covered patio. Over-sized corner lot with park like setting. Large grassy area, play pool & mature landscaping. Quaint community with private streets and lush landscaping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2475445)