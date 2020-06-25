All apartments in Gilbert
2526 E Park Ave
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2526 E Park Ave

2526 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2526 East Park Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Whitewing at Wiehl Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020!!! - Beautiful custom home in the exclusive gated community of Whitewing. 5 spacious bedrooms plus a den. Open floor plan with split master bedroom. Upgrades include travertine tile, crown molding, coffered ceilings, 8' doors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, wine bar, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite with separate entrance to the covered patio. Over-sized corner lot with park like setting. Large grassy area, play pool & mature landscaping. Quaint community with private streets and lush landscaping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2475445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 E Park Ave have any available units?
2526 E Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 E Park Ave have?
Some of 2526 E Park Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 E Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2526 E Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 E Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 E Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2526 E Park Ave offer parking?
No, 2526 E Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2526 E Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 E Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 E Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2526 E Park Ave has a pool.
Does 2526 E Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 2526 E Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 E Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 E Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
