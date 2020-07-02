2522 E. Vermont Dr.

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage

Brilliant, Sparkling Gilbert Gem! - Located just minutes from the 202 freeway, San Tan Village Mall, tons of fabulous retail, and award winning Gilbert schools, this quiet, tree-lined neighborhood is both private and centrally located...and it has a refreshing COMMUNITY POOL! This adorable home is SPARKLING CLEAN, BRAND NEW INSIDE and HIGHLY UPGRADED...porcelain (wood style) tile floors, upgraded stylish, staggered kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, perfectly clean carpet, epoxy garage floor, and fresh wood blinds are only the start of the upgrades in this FRESH, GORGEOUS HOME. Private backyard has designer feel and is perfect for entertaining with putting green and covered patio. At only $1,695/month, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1,692sf, this CHARMING residence is perfect! CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY!!!



(RLNE3459549)