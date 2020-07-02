All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2522 E. Vermont Dr.

2522 East Vermont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2522 East Vermont Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vincenz

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Brilliant, Sparkling Gilbert Gem! - Located just minutes from the 202 freeway, San Tan Village Mall, tons of fabulous retail, and award winning Gilbert schools, this quiet, tree-lined neighborhood is both private and centrally located...and it has a refreshing COMMUNITY POOL! This adorable home is SPARKLING CLEAN, BRAND NEW INSIDE and HIGHLY UPGRADED...porcelain (wood style) tile floors, upgraded stylish, staggered kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, perfectly clean carpet, epoxy garage floor, and fresh wood blinds are only the start of the upgrades in this FRESH, GORGEOUS HOME. Private backyard has designer feel and is perfect for entertaining with putting green and covered patio. At only $1,695/month, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1,692sf, this CHARMING residence is perfect! CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY!!!

(RLNE3459549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 E. Vermont Dr. have any available units?
2522 E. Vermont Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 E. Vermont Dr. have?
Some of 2522 E. Vermont Dr.'s amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 E. Vermont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2522 E. Vermont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 E. Vermont Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2522 E. Vermont Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2522 E. Vermont Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2522 E. Vermont Dr. offers parking.
Does 2522 E. Vermont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 E. Vermont Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 E. Vermont Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2522 E. Vermont Dr. has a pool.
Does 2522 E. Vermont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2522 E. Vermont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 E. Vermont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 E. Vermont Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

