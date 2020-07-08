All apartments in Gilbert
2462 E Boston Street
2462 E Boston Street

2462 East Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2462 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vincenz

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning 3 bed| 2.5 bath| 2 car-g| Heated Community Pool/Spa at the highly desirable The Cove at Vincenz Community! *NEW PAINT Interior & Exterior *NEW Modern PLANK TILE @main floor *NEW Baseboards *Large Kitchen *STAINLESS-STEEL Appliances *Upgraded MAPLE cabinetry *NEW REFRIGERATOR *NEW CARPET all upstairs *OVER-SIZED master suite with walk-in-closet *NEW Water Heater *NEW Water Softener *NEW R/O *NEW Garage Door Opener & Spring ~This stellar neighborhood also offers Lush Landscape, Parks, Walking Trails. ~Walking distance to: SanTan Mall, Restaurants, Movie Theater, Discovery Park, Costco, Great Freeway Access!*Top Golf= 1.5 miles*Mercy Gilbert Hospital= 1.6 miles*PHX Mesa Gateway Airport= 3.6 miles*Williams Field High= 1 mile*Campo High= 2.3 miles*Perry High= 2.7 miles Wont

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 E Boston Street have any available units?
2462 E Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 E Boston Street have?
Some of 2462 E Boston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 E Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2462 E Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 E Boston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2462 E Boston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2462 E Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2462 E Boston Street offers parking.
Does 2462 E Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 E Boston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 E Boston Street have a pool?
Yes, 2462 E Boston Street has a pool.
Does 2462 E Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 2462 E Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 E Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2462 E Boston Street has units with dishwashers.

