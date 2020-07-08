2462 E Boston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Stunning 3 bed| 2.5 bath| 2 car-g| Heated Community Pool/Spa at the highly desirable The Cove at Vincenz Community! *NEW PAINT Interior & Exterior *NEW Modern PLANK TILE @main floor *NEW Baseboards *Large Kitchen *STAINLESS-STEEL Appliances *Upgraded MAPLE cabinetry *NEW REFRIGERATOR *NEW CARPET all upstairs *OVER-SIZED master suite with walk-in-closet *NEW Water Heater *NEW Water Softener *NEW R/O *NEW Garage Door Opener & Spring ~This stellar neighborhood also offers Lush Landscape, Parks, Walking Trails. ~Walking distance to: SanTan Mall, Restaurants, Movie Theater, Discovery Park, Costco, Great Freeway Access!*Top Golf= 1.5 miles*Mercy Gilbert Hospital= 1.6 miles*PHX Mesa Gateway Airport= 3.6 miles*Williams Field High= 1 mile*Campo High= 2.3 miles*Perry High= 2.7 miles Wont