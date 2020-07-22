/
vincenz
113 Apartments for rent in Vincenz, Gilbert, AZ
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2562 E Boston St.
2562 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1351 sqft
Modern, Modern, Modern!!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Vincenz! Tile in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms. GRANITE countertops! Cute eat-in kitchen. Large master suite with double sinks in the bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2772 East Vermont Drive - 1
2772 East Vermont Court, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2006 built open spacious single-family home with master bedroom and private bath for rent with a den and large great room. Rent is $850 which includes all utilities. Master bedroom retreat has a separate exit into the resort like back yard.
1 of 8
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2731 E CANYON CREEK Drive
2731 East Canyon Creek Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1682 sqft
This beauty has brand new carpet in all bedrooms and updated 2-tone paint throughout. Open, eat-in kitchen with island and all appliances included! Spacious great room with den/office which has beautiful french glass doors.
Results within 1 mile of Vincenz
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
29 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,475
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
31 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,187
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1354 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
4 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
$
7 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,137
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1785 S Balboa Dr
1785 South Balboa Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1748 sqft
Spacious two-story 3 bedroom 2. 5 bath home in prime Gilbert location! Just off the 202 and 1 mile from the San Tan Village Mall! Features include an upgraded kitchen, two-tone paint, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3327 E LOMA VISTA Street
3327 East Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1748 sqft
The perfect spot to explore Arizona's Beauty in the quiet community of Lyon's Gate! This comfortably furnished, spacious & private 3 bedroom home is located near all of the entertainment, nightlife & attractions Gilbert and Chandler has to offer.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3099 E PATRICK Street
3099 East Patrick Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1975 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental with 30 day minimums. ~Peak pricing (Feb - March) $4,800/mo + taxes and fees. Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $1,800/mo + taxes and fees.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3048 East Boston Street
3048 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,463
3043 sqft
Incredible location and home in Gilbert! This very spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, large den, 3 garage spaces, and north-south facing home is a rare rental find in Gilbert! Located near the San Tan mall with easy access to the freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Vincenz
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
3 Units Available
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments near the Superstition Springs Golf Club. Sink your feet in plush carpet and take advantage of in-unit laundry. Amenities include a media room and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1164 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and nine-foot ceilings. Community offers business center, BBQ grills, and fitness center. Located close to SanTan Village and Freestone Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect mixture of elegance and style with can't-miss social spaces, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, yoga studio and fitness center, and spacious dog park. Recently updated homes include granite counters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
28 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,184
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
$
26 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
25 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,334
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
9 Units Available
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,009
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
906 sqft
Close to some of Chandler's best schools, shops, museums and parks. Each apartment is equipped with a walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Coffee bar, fitness center and multiple swimming pools on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
12 Units Available
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,266
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1307 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with 1-3 baths. Community is green friendly and features a pool, fitness center, air conditioner, washer/dryer, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
