24 E. Elliot Rd

Custom Built, Spanish Style, New Construction Duplex in Downtown Gilbert! - This must see custom built, spanish style, new construction duplex won't last long! 2 bedroom/2 bath (master w/ tub/shower, 2nd shower only), 2 car garage w/ overhead storage, wired for level II electric car. Front & rear patios, gas BBQ grill (w/ self turnoff after 1 hour). Custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters in kitchen/baths. Stainless appliances with side-by-side refrigerator/ice maker. Stacked washer/dryer, upgraded window coverings, 10' ceilings, wired for internet, satellite or digital antennas. 4-camera security system w/ video recording. Walled courtyard, energy efficient, extreme insulation/sound barrier between units, foam insulated roof and all walls, on-demand instant hot water heater, Anderson windows throughout. Located in downtown Gilbert Historical District, easy access to bus routes, shopping, and restaurants.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1495

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1495

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1495 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



