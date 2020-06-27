All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
24 E. Elliot Rd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

24 E. Elliot Rd

24 East Elliot Road · No Longer Available
Location

24 East Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Custom Built, Spanish Style, New Construction Duplex in Downtown Gilbert! - This must see custom built, spanish style, new construction duplex won't last long! 2 bedroom/2 bath (master w/ tub/shower, 2nd shower only), 2 car garage w/ overhead storage, wired for level II electric car. Front & rear patios, gas BBQ grill (w/ self turnoff after 1 hour). Custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters in kitchen/baths. Stainless appliances with side-by-side refrigerator/ice maker. Stacked washer/dryer, upgraded window coverings, 10' ceilings, wired for internet, satellite or digital antennas. 4-camera security system w/ video recording. Walled courtyard, energy efficient, extreme insulation/sound barrier between units, foam insulated roof and all walls, on-demand instant hot water heater, Anderson windows throughout. Located in downtown Gilbert Historical District, easy access to bus routes, shopping, and restaurants.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1495
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1495
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1495 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3952243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 E. Elliot Rd have any available units?
24 E. Elliot Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 E. Elliot Rd have?
Some of 24 E. Elliot Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 E. Elliot Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24 E. Elliot Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 E. Elliot Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 E. Elliot Rd is pet friendly.
Does 24 E. Elliot Rd offer parking?
Yes, 24 E. Elliot Rd offers parking.
Does 24 E. Elliot Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 E. Elliot Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 E. Elliot Rd have a pool?
No, 24 E. Elliot Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24 E. Elliot Rd have accessible units?
No, 24 E. Elliot Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24 E. Elliot Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 E. Elliot Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
