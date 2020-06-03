All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 239 N Starboard Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
239 N Starboard Dr
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

239 N Starboard Dr

239 North Starboard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

239 North Starboard Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Wind Drift

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Major Cross Streets are Val Vista Drive & Elliot Road
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,975
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Very nice 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home w/ private pool and 3 car garage. This home is on a quiet large cul-de-sac lot and features a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, two tone neutral paint, upgraded window blinds tile flooring in all living areas and ceiling fans throughout. Separate living room, family room and dining area. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, upgraded maple cabinets, breakfast bar, refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher and pantry. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Oversized backyard includes private pool, covered patio and grass area. Close to shopping, Gilbert schools and restaurants.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 N Starboard Dr have any available units?
239 N Starboard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 N Starboard Dr have?
Some of 239 N Starboard Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 N Starboard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
239 N Starboard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 N Starboard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 N Starboard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 239 N Starboard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 239 N Starboard Dr offers parking.
Does 239 N Starboard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 N Starboard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 N Starboard Dr have a pool?
Yes, 239 N Starboard Dr has a pool.
Does 239 N Starboard Dr have accessible units?
No, 239 N Starboard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 239 N Starboard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 N Starboard Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College