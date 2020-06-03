239 N Starboard Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Major Cross Streets are Val Vista Drive & Elliot Road

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,975

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

No Application Fees! Very nice 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home w/ private pool and 3 car garage. This home is on a quiet large cul-de-sac lot and features a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, two tone neutral paint, upgraded window blinds tile flooring in all living areas and ceiling fans throughout. Separate living room, family room and dining area. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, upgraded maple cabinets, breakfast bar, refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher and pantry. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Oversized backyard includes private pool, covered patio and grass area. Close to shopping, Gilbert schools and restaurants.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.