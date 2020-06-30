All apartments in Gilbert
2362 East Smoke Tree Road

2362 East Smoke Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

2362 East Smoke Tree Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Don't miss this move-in ready home on an oversized lot. Eat-in Kitchen features SS appliances, pantry and tons of cabinets and counter space. Located Near Greenfield and Warner! Kitchen opens to Family Room. Ceramic tile in all the main living areas. Split master floorplan. Master Suite boasts a large walk-in closet and Master Bath with soaker tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, and private exit to backyard. Two other bedrooms share a bathroom. Huge backyard has plenty of room to add a pool. Friendly Finley Farms community with parks, playgrounds, and elementary school within the neighborhood. Great location close to San Tan Village and tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,112.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 East Smoke Tree Road have any available units?
2362 East Smoke Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2362 East Smoke Tree Road have?
Some of 2362 East Smoke Tree Road's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 East Smoke Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
2362 East Smoke Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 East Smoke Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2362 East Smoke Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 2362 East Smoke Tree Road offer parking?
No, 2362 East Smoke Tree Road does not offer parking.
Does 2362 East Smoke Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2362 East Smoke Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 East Smoke Tree Road have a pool?
Yes, 2362 East Smoke Tree Road has a pool.
Does 2362 East Smoke Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 2362 East Smoke Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 East Smoke Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2362 East Smoke Tree Road does not have units with dishwashers.

