This brand new, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath, upgraded home is ready for move-in! Fully tiled downstairs with 12'' x 24'' tile, 42'' maple cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs bathrooms and laundry room are also tiled. $34,000 in upgrades! Laundry room is upstairs and close to the bedrooms. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included. Walking distance to the community pool and close to restaurants and shopping.