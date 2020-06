Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

hat a Fantastic 3 bedroom/3 bath home in the perfect downtown Gilbert location! Upgraded kitchen with granite and glass paneled cabinets! Stainless steel appliances with a eat in nook leading to the backyard. 2 separate living spaces and a separate dining room offers a lot of space! Backyard has pool with waterfall. Pool service is included! Fireplace and built in bookshelves in the Family Room make for a cozy setting. 2 Master suites upstairs and a bedroom and full bath downstairs. The community offers a play area and beautiful pool as well. Your clients will LOVE this home!