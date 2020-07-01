2112 East Freeport Lane

Amenities

**1-year $2999 // 2-years $2899 // 3-years $2799**



Prime Lake location in a gated community, ''The Regatta'' at Val Vista Lakes! Lakefront living in this Single Level beautifully maintained home with new paint! Well designed floor plan to take advantage of the lake views with large windows across the expanse of the huge family room wall. You can see the views from the open kitchen as well with its large walk-in pantry and wrap around counter space. The formal dining room has views of the lake as well along with the formal living room. The large Master suite features lake views, a full bath, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet. Split large bedrooms, two in the front and two in the back that both have full baths to make two Master Suites Large 3 car garage with built-in storage cabinets. Incredible backyard with pool that will have a "catch a kid" safety net installed and pool and landscaping service included! Close to great food and entertainment! HOA fee paid by owner allows the renter to access Val Vista Lakes. Val Vista Lakes nine hundred acre "water-wonderland" consists of four spacious sports parks, meandering bicycle paths, and a luxurious clubhouse. The clubhouse features an eight-court championship tennis complex, indoor racquetball courts, cardio and weight training facilities, junior Olympic swimming pool and spa, banquet and meeting rooms, waterfalls and a tropical lagoon swimming pool with a sandy beach.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



