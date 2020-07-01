All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:16 PM

2112 East Freeport Lane

2112 East Freeport Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2112 East Freeport Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
**1-year $2999 // 2-years $2899 // 3-years $2799**

Prime Lake location in a gated community, ''The Regatta'' at Val Vista Lakes! Lakefront living in this Single Level beautifully maintained home with new paint! Well designed floor plan to take advantage of the lake views with large windows across the expanse of the huge family room wall. You can see the views from the open kitchen as well with its large walk-in pantry and wrap around counter space. The formal dining room has views of the lake as well along with the formal living room. The large Master suite features lake views, a full bath, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet. Split large bedrooms, two in the front and two in the back that both have full baths to make two Master Suites Large 3 car garage with built-in storage cabinets. Incredible backyard with pool that will have a "catch a kid" safety net installed and pool and landscaping service included! Close to great food and entertainment! HOA fee paid by owner allows the renter to access Val Vista Lakes. Val Vista Lakes nine hundred acre "water-wonderland" consists of four spacious sports parks, meandering bicycle paths, and a luxurious clubhouse. The clubhouse features an eight-court championship tennis complex, indoor racquetball courts, cardio and weight training facilities, junior Olympic swimming pool and spa, banquet and meeting rooms, waterfalls and a tropical lagoon swimming pool with a sandy beach.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 East Freeport Lane have any available units?
2112 East Freeport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 East Freeport Lane have?
Some of 2112 East Freeport Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 East Freeport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2112 East Freeport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 East Freeport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2112 East Freeport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2112 East Freeport Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2112 East Freeport Lane offers parking.
Does 2112 East Freeport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 East Freeport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 East Freeport Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2112 East Freeport Lane has a pool.
Does 2112 East Freeport Lane have accessible units?
No, 2112 East Freeport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 East Freeport Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 East Freeport Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

