All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2096 E Arabian Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2096 E Arabian Dr
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

2096 E Arabian Dr

2096 East Arabian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2096 East Arabian Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/935786c044 ----
4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus downstairs den. Neutral color palette with tile in all the right places. Custom staircase to second level, loft with balcony overlooking gorgeous backyard. 2 master suites! Fireplace and media wall in family room, spacious open kitchen and dining area, flows out onto the covered patio boasting a built in BBQ grill and out door fireplace perfect for outdoor entertaining. Sparkling free form pool and lush lawn and landscape beyond. Pool service included!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2096 E Arabian Dr have any available units?
2096 E Arabian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2096 E Arabian Dr have?
Some of 2096 E Arabian Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2096 E Arabian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2096 E Arabian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2096 E Arabian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2096 E Arabian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2096 E Arabian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2096 E Arabian Dr offers parking.
Does 2096 E Arabian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2096 E Arabian Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2096 E Arabian Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2096 E Arabian Dr has a pool.
Does 2096 E Arabian Dr have accessible units?
No, 2096 E Arabian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2096 E Arabian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2096 E Arabian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College