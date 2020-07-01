20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to downtown Gilbert! This highly sought after neighborhood boasts tons of restaurants, shops, and an amazing farmers market, all within a 1 mile radius! This unit won't last long. With an open floor plan, this unit has two bedrooms, with an adjoining bathroom. Both rooms have spacious closets with vaulted ceilings. There is a 1 car garage, and 1 assigned parking space. The vaulted ceilings and large windows in the living room really make the space feel bright and large. The community pool is located just steps from your front door. Don't miss this one- it will go fast!