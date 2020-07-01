All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue

20 South Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20 South Buena Vista Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Welcome to downtown Gilbert! This highly sought after neighborhood boasts tons of restaurants, shops, and an amazing farmers market, all within a 1 mile radius! This unit won't last long. With an open floor plan, this unit has two bedrooms, with an adjoining bathroom. Both rooms have spacious closets with vaulted ceilings. There is a 1 car garage, and 1 assigned parking space. The vaulted ceilings and large windows in the living room really make the space feel bright and large. The community pool is located just steps from your front door. Don't miss this one- it will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have any available units?
20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have?
Some of 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 S BUENA VISTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

