All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1847 E MARQUETTE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

1847 E MARQUETTE Drive

1847 East Marquette Drive · (602) 619-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1847 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
green community
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
green community
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental home in Val Vista Lakes. Beautiful 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Walk in shower in Master and soaking tubs in both baths. Fully equipped home with comfy luxury king mattress, thirsty towels, twin beds and queen bed for guests. Full club access with 8 lighted tennis courts, junior Olympic pool and spa with lap swimming and sandy beach pool. Inside racquetball and workout facility. Gorgeous lush green community with bike and walking trails, lakes, greenbelts and parks. Fee includes water, electric, cable, WiFi, landscape maintenance. Close to 60 for great valley wide access, shopping, entertainment, dining and golfing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive have any available units?
1847 E MARQUETTE Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive have?
Some of 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1847 E MARQUETTE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive does offer parking.
Does 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive has a pool.
Does 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1847 E MARQUETTE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Meadow
125 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity