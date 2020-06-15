1847 E MARQUETTE Drive

Amenities

Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental home in Val Vista Lakes. Beautiful 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Walk in shower in Master and soaking tubs in both baths. Fully equipped home with comfy luxury king mattress, thirsty towels, twin beds and queen bed for guests. Full club access with 8 lighted tennis courts, junior Olympic pool and spa with lap swimming and sandy beach pool. Inside racquetball and workout facility. Gorgeous lush green community with bike and walking trails, lakes, greenbelts and parks. Fee includes water, electric, cable, WiFi, landscape maintenance. Close to 60 for great valley wide access, shopping, entertainment, dining and golfing.